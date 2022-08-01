Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityWhat is the Relationship Between Isomers?

Same atoms, same connectivity, 0 chiral centers.

Johnny Betancourt
166
Was this helpful?
So now we have to go to Step three. And what steps three talks about is Cairo centers and tribunal centers. So let's go ahead and go for this. So now that we verified that all the atoms of the same and the connectivity is the same, now we're going to talk. Look for Cairo centers. So if we have basically, if we have zero Cairo or tribunal centers present Okay, so that means all the items, the same connectivity is the same. And there's zero Cairo or tribunal centers in the two molecules are identical. Okay, so this is that blank that we would have used earlier when you would have said identical. But now we're just verifying that there's no Kyle centers of tribunal centers.
01:41
Different atoms or different connectivity.
Johnny Betancourt
196
1
1
00:37
Same atoms, same connectivity, 0 chiral centers.
Johnny Betancourt
166
01:40
Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 chiral center.
Johnny Betancourt
168
2
02:06
Same atoms, same connectivity, 2 or more chiral centers.
Johnny Betancourt
159
5
02:05
Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 or more trigonal centers.
Johnny Betancourt
139
5
01:18
When to use R and S, when you don’t have to.
Johnny Betancourt
137
3
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.