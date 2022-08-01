Different atoms or different connectivity.

All right, So now we're gonna talk about one of the most important types of problems that you guys are gonna get in this chapter, and it has to do with identifying the relationship between two different types of ice occurs. All right, so maybe you guys remember this flow chart? I made it. When you're talking about constitutionalism. Er's remember that we talked about how the very first step is to verify that all the atoms of the same so we would count the non hydrogen atoms and the HD in both compounds. We've said if they were not exactly the same thing, they were different compounds, okay? And then we said that if they were the same, then you would go to step two and then we would talk about connectivity. When we said, Are they all connected the same. We talked about that. You look for a landmark, Adam. Okay, this is all review. Based on what we learned from constitutionalism er's. And then we said, if they're not exactly connected the same, then they're constitutionalism er's. And then we said if they were, we said back then we said that if they had the same atoms And if they were connected the same, then we were going to say that they were identical. Okay, So usually for the when we're talking about constitutional items, we would have put identical in this blank. But it turns out that now that we have the possibility of stereo I summers, we actually have to go to step three now. Okay, instead of just assuming that they're identical, No, we have to look at the stereo customers. You would have to say. Stereo centers you have to say, is this and our is this an S stuff like that?

Hide transcripts