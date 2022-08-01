Same atoms, same connectivity, 2 or more chiral centers.

So let's go on to if we have to arm or Cairo centers. Okay, If we have two or more Cairo centers and all of them are identical, all of them are exactly the same. Then the molecules are still gonna be identical. Okay, So, for example, if I have a molecule that's three Cairo centers and the Carl centers are like this, let's say it's to our three are and then five s. Okay? And then I'm comparing it to another molecule that has the same molecular formula. Same connectivity, and it happens to be to our three are and five s as well. Okay, then those were gonna be identical. Okay, How about if all of them are exactly the same? Exactly different. So what if I was comparing it to To S three s five are. Okay, then what would that relationship be? Well, here, what we see is that every single one is opposite. Every single Carl center has flipped, has switched. So because of that, this would be the mere image. So if they're all different, that's gonna be an anti MERS as well. Okay. And we've already talked about this a little bit when I talk to you guys about the different types of stereo customers you could have, Then if everything is completely different, that's in AnAnd Teamer. Okay, but what if not all of them are different? But not all of them are the same. So what if we have this middle situation where I have to? Our three are, and then I have five are. Okay, so now I have two of them. There are the same, but I have one of them that's different. Okay, what kind of situation would that be? Well, that would be right in the middle, where it's not the same. It's not different. It's not gonna be a mirror image, but it's still different. So this is a diet steri. Um, okay. And that's the way we think. If there kind of different but kind of the same, that would be a die of stereo. Does that make sense? Guys

