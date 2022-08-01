Same atoms, same connectivity, 1 or more trigonal centers.

So let's go to a few more, and then we'll be done. How about if we have to Cairo centers that are symmetrical and opposite to each other? This is a special case. We have to Carl centers that air symmetrical on opposite to each other. That's gonna be me. So compounds. Okay? Remember we discussed that missile compounds were kind of an exception where they have to carl centers, but they cancel out because they're opposite. Okay, Awesome. So those would be Nestle Compounds. And then finally, we've been talking about Cairo centers. What about tribunal centers? Lett's kind of its own thing. So for tribunal centers, if I have one or more tribunal center and both of them are the same, then that's gonna be identical. Okay, So an example of that would be too beauty. Mean versus to beauty. Okay, notice that I'm pitting. I'm doing assists and assists on I'm comparing them. If they both have the same arrangement, Sister Trans, then they're just gonna be identical. But what if I'm comparing it to that one versus the trans? Okay? Versus Trans Tube, You teen. Okay, what's that relationship gonna be? And it turns out that these air Definitely. Stereo y summers, right? They look different, but they're not mirror images. One is not the mirror image of the other. So these air actually gonna be dia stereo MERS? Okay. And that is always the case. When you have double bonds that switch system trans, you're always gonna get dia stereo MERS as a product, not any anti more. So don't think of any answers, because the Nancy Meyers are mirror images. But the's basically this one here and this one up here are definitely not mirror images of each other. So they're dying stereo MERS that the relationship does that make sense. Cool. So I want to teach you guys a little secret here. Okay, I've given you all these rules. This is your flow chart. I really want you guys toe Use this a lot. Apply it to memory. And also just use it as when you're doing your practice problems. Have this out for reference.

