O,P-positions vs. Meta-Positions

so, guys, it turns out that not all positions are created equal, and it turns out that some positions are gonna have more effect on acidity than others. In fact, the meta position is gonna have a much lesser effect on acidity than the Ortho and pair of positions. Okay, meaning that whatever type of group is on there, it just means it just matters less. If it's on the meta and it matters more if it's on a north or pere, why is that? Think about the resonance structures that occur when you make a fin oxide. Remember that I told you guys that where would that negative charge resonate you? It would resonate to the top, to the side and to the side notice. What are those positions called respective to the O. Those are the Ortho pair of positions, right? So that means the negative charge will rest directly on Ortho pair positions and it will never rest on a meta position. Okay, So with that logic, what that means is that we know that a donator is gonna make it less acidic because it's going to destabilize the negative. And we know that it withdrawing group is going to make it more acidic. Okay, but if those same exact groups are in the meta position So these air meta and these are Ortho, right? I'm looking at Orthodox vs Meta. If I have a donating group in the Met a position, it is gonna be a little less acidic, but only slightly less acidic than normal. Why? Because this donating effect doesn't really matter that much. Because it's on the meta position. The negative charge never goes there. Same thing goes with a withdrawing group. Withdrawing group. You think this is great? It's gonna make it really acidic. But it's on Lee slightly more acidic if you rest on the meta position. Why? Because once again, the meta position doesn't really matter, right? Because the negative charge never actually sits on it. Okay, so in terms of acidity, that brings us to the following acronym. Okay, So if you're looking for an acidic fennel, what you're gonna be looking for is ah, what? Okay. And what a whop stands for is a withdrawing group in the Ortho and pair of positions. Okay, so you don't care about the metal positions? The metal positions aren't helpful for us. We're looking mostly at those having withdrawing groups in the Ortho and pair of positions. Okay, so that being said, why don't we take Ah stabat this question and tell me which one you think is gonna be the most acidic female?

