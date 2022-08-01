Identify the most acidic phenol

Alright. So to find the most acidic fennel again we're looking for what? Ops? Looking for withdrawing in the Ortho Pere. Do I have withdrawing groups or donating groups? So, guys, iodine is a withdrawing group. Okay, so thankfully, that means that we're This is gonna be more simple. We're just gonna look for the one that has the most withdrawing groups in Ortho. One pair of positions. So this one is? Oh, this one is Mm. This one is PM, and this one is M O. So the best one is gonna be a once again because A has all of my withdrawing groups in the Ortho positions which stabilizes the radical. I mean, not radical, the anti an awesome guys. So I hope that made sense. Let's move on to the next topic.

