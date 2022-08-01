Identify the most acidic phenol

Alright, guys. So which one was the most acidic female in this case? Well, actually, guys, I'm just gonna tell you right now. The answer was a Did you pick a Yikes? I'm sensing that a lot of you did not pick a but that's because maybe you forgot about withdrawing and donating groups. What kind of group is N M? Me too. Well, this is going to be in a mean derivative and an Allene derivative because you've got ah, lone pair right there. That means that this is a strong donating group, right? Electron donating group. So what did we learn about electron donating groups? Do they make a molecule or final? More acidic or less acidic? They make it less acidic. Okay, so we found out that, you know, if we're going to have a withdrawing group, then we want it to be in the Ortho one pair of position. Okay, But if all you're given is donating groups, then you wanna minimize the effect that they have, because donated groups actually destabilize. You're, um, your anti on. So then you want it to be in the meta position because the meta position is gonna have the smallest effect. So when you don't have any withdrawing groups, then you go to donating groups and you look for them in the meta position. Okay, so in this case, what I have is to donating groups that one's immediately gonna lose because they don't want to of them. They're already bad as they as bad as they are. I don't want to things that are destabilizing my funeral. So that's terrible. And then I have Ortho. Oh, um, then I have, um, donating group. That's Ortho versus Dining group That's meta on the dining group That's meta is gonna win because the Dorian Group that's Ortho is gonna be significantly destabilized when my negative charge goes there. But my donating group, that's meta will be fine because the negative charge never actually hits that carbon. So it's not gonna be as destabilized, and it's gonna continue to remain acidic. So So we have to think kind of backwards here. Since we weren't given any withdrawing groups, you have to go with the donated group that has the lowest effect on the final. All right, so the answer's a So guys, here's another one. It's gonna be tricky. Try your hardest, and then I'll tell you the answer

