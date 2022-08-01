Identify the most acidic phenol

Alright guys. So notice that my groups are identical for all four finals. The only difference is the positions that they're in. Okay, So what I have for the first one is that I haven't Ortho a meta Anna pere. Okay, these air, all withdrawing groups. Very strong withdrawing groups. Okay, What I have for the second one is an or thel a meta and a meta would have for the third one is an Ortho a pere on a meta And then finally would have for the fourth one is an Ortho pere and Ortho surgeons gonna win. Which one's gonna have the most stabilizing effects on that thin oxide? And guys, it's obviously gonna be D because D is the whop de has withdrawing groups on the Ortho in pere. Now, does that mean the other ones aren't acidic? No, they're very acidic. They're doing great, But this one's a little bit better because all of the groups happen to be in those Ortho one pair of positions, so it's gonna be able to stabilize the negative charge in every position that it goes. Got it with the withdrawing group. Makes sense. Cool, guys, Let's turn the page

