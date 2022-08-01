Donating vs Withdrawing Groups

Hey, guys. In this set of videos, I want to talk about predicting acidity for females. So, guys, females are alcohol's right, but they're substantially more acidic than a regular alcohol due to the resonance effect. Okay, remember that you had these effects in your asset base chapter way back in the day that told you when something was gonna be a better asset. And it said that if you're able to stabilize the con, you get base. Then your acid will be more acidic. We'll think about funeral guys. Fennel after it gives up its proton because becomes Phan Oxide. Okay, fine oxide. You know, it's a negative charge. Negative charges aren't that happy, but fine oxide can resonate. Notice that it could make resonance structures inside the ring so we would be able to resonate the negative charge to here, here and here. What that means is that normally, the PKK oven alcohol is about same, same as water, pretty much. But the Peca of fennel is closer to 10. Okay, That's because of these residents stabilized. Um, this resident stabilized conflict base that you can make. Okay, it's more stable, and therefore the female is gonna be more willing to give up its proton. Okay, well, it turns out that we need to also understand how electron withdrawing groups and electron donating groups play into this situation as well. So, guys, in this example, when I have d that just means stands for E D group, right on electron donating group when I have w That's an electron withdrawing group. Okay, so in general, guys, we can say that if you're pushing electrons into the ring, do you think that's going to make it more acidic or less acidic? If you're a donating group, guys, that's gonna make it less acidic because of the fact that you're destabilizing the country of base. The country based already has a full negative charge. Do you think it wants more electrons being jammed up into that benzene? No. Whereas what do you What do you think about electron withdrawing groups? Absolutely. That's gonna make it more acidic. The Mawr electron withdrawing groups. We have the better because it's gonna pull more electron density out of the ring, and it's going to stabilize that conjugal face. Got it so really quick. Let's just do a quick example already. Go ahead and look at these four females and tell me which one you think is gonna be the most acidic female.

Hide transcripts