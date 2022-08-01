So this questions asking us to identify the most acidic phenol, which is going to be a simple as identifying withdrawing groups and donating groups, remember that withdrawing groups are going to increase the acidity. So we're just looking for the strongest withdrawing group to be there. So let's go ahead, and I'm actually gonna start in reverse order. I'll start at D and then we'll work our way backwards. So look it. Let's just identify what are substitutes are. So I'm dealing with in our group. I'm dealing with a nitrogen. I'm dealing with an oxygen and a chlorine. Okay, quote. So it's identify each of these. So ch three. Is that a withdrawing group or a donating group? Well, since that's in our group, that's gonna be a donating group, right? So are it's not the strongest donating, but its weekly donating. Cool. Moving on. We have toe identify all of them nitrogen. It's got a lone pair. Okay, so we know that for sure. Pretty much any atom that has a lone pair, um, is going to be donating right? There's one exception of that, but almost all of them are donating, so it turns out that Normally, nitrogen would be strong donating group. But since it has this Carbonell next to it, it's just a moderate donating group. Cool, moderate. Donating. Um, that's gonna That's getting worse. Now, this next one is O with a lone pair. Uh, this is gonna be a strong donating group. So so far donating group on DWhite. I mean, by donating guys again, is electron donating group? So these air all in the E d g category are donating groups. Good for acidity? No chlorine. Chlorine is a halogen. Remember? Halogen kind of the black sheep of the family different than the rest Halogen is going to be, ah, withdrawing group. Okay, it's It's weekly. Withdrawing weekly, withdrawing our weekly e w g. So which one's gonna win? Well, I know that for sure. I've got three donating groups, which just sucks, because that's gonna make it less stable. But I do have one group that's gonna pull a little bit of electrons out and stabilize a little bit more. So this is gonna be an easy choice. My most acidic fennel is definitely a all right cool guys. So let's flip to the next page.

