What are Radical Initiators?

So let's go ahead and see how this works. Basically, it turns out that not that many. Like I said, it takes a lot of energy toe break the bond so that only one electron goes to each. Okay, So what that means is that in order to get a radical initiator, we should actually start off with molecules that have relatively weak bonds. Okay, if they have relatively weak bonds, it will be easier to split them off home elliptically. Okay, If it's a very, very strong bond, forget it. That's gonna be difficult to start off with. Making a radical. Okay, so it turns out that there's three really common re agents that have weak bonds that are able thio easily make these radicals. Okay. And what that is is diatonic halogen. Okay. Peroxide and something called NBS. Okay, I'm going to start off with the easiest one. That'll work our way down. Okay, So die Atomic halogen. This is actually depending on which halogen to use. There's actually one of the weaker bonds in organic chemistry. Okay. And what that means is that in the presence of heat or light, Okay, you need heat or light. Why because, like I said, it takes a lot of energy to break these bonds so that one at one electron goes to each atom. So you need some kind of energy source to make this happen. Okay, so we usually use, like, ultraviolet light or heat on. What that's going to do is it's going to excite the electrons in that bond in a, um, and enable them to jump home politically onto each Adam. Okay, so in the presence of heater light, what we're gonna wind up getting is to ex radicals. Okay, that's called a radical initiator, because now I have my first radical that I can use for the mechanism. We don't know the mechanism yet, but at least you know, this is how you can get a radical cool, right? By the way, the arrows would just look like the ones that I drew One electron from the two electrons in the bond. One electron jumps to each x. Okay. The same thing can be said of peroxide. Peroxide also have a relatively weak bond. That 00 bond is relatively weak, and peroxide are gonna be able to once again break off home politically and in this case, it would make to o r radical initiators. Okay, so once again, I'm using a relatively weak bond in the presence of heater light, and that's going to associate home politically. And what I would end up getting is radicals. Okay. Lastly, we have something called NBS. Now, you guys aren't really gonna understand why this is called and be almost Saxena might until or go to in order to, we actually will understand why. How to name that. But for right now, all I want you guys feel to do is recognize the full name, recognize the short name, which is the acronym MBS, which is the way that most professors refer to it. But you should also recognize the structure, just in case. Professor wants to pull a fast one on you and test your knowledge, okay? And it turns out that NBS has again a pretty weak bond between that nitrogen and that, bro. Mean, so it turns out that NBS is actually a source of bromine radicals. And in the presence of heat or light, you get one electron moving to each. The part that we care about is that you're going to get one b R radical. Okay. In fact, we're not even gonna draw the other side because the other side is not really involved in reactions. All I care about is that I'm getting this one br radical that can then react with other things. All right, so I hope that you guys are understanding from the very beginning. We always need an initiator. We need something that's gonna that's gonna make this improbable type of cleavage happen. And that's through these weak, bonded elements like this. Okay, And now that we understand this, we can move on through the mechanism. So let's let's keep going. Let me know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts