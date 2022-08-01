Provide the mechanism

So let's go ahead and do an example. And for this one, once again, I want you guys to pause the video, try to draw the entire mechanism on your own and then predict the correct product. So go ahead and pause the video now. All right. I really hope you guys give this a try, because this is a very important mechanism that you need to know. So my total bond would grab the age. I would kick out the X. What I would wind up getting is Well, where is the h gonna attach to? Is it going to touch the secondary spot, which is right here, or the tertiary spot, which is right there, I hope you said secondary. When I ask it like that, it's confusing. But the H would attached to here so that my car will kata and conform their okay. The biggest difference is that my I want my car broke a tie in tertiary as much as possible. So I wanted to go right there. Okay. Now that I have it there, my ex negative is free to attack. And my final product would just look like this. It would be a metal group and an ex both coming off of that tertiary position. All right, so I hope that made sense to you guys. This isn't really hard. It's just something that you need. Thio always apply market because rule is very prevalent in this whole section. So it's very important that you understand what it is and has to do with the car. Volcanic. All right, so if you have any questions, let me know. But if not, let's move on to the next topic.

