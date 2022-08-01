NAS - The Three Rules

Hey, everyone, in this video, I'm gonna teach you guys the three rules of nuclear filic Eso substitution. So, guys, when you go ahead and start studying this section on your own with the textbook or with the professor slides, what you're gonna find is that there's a ton of reactions in this section. It's like an over abundance. You're going to see acid chlorides turning into Esther's and Esther's turning into on hydroids and hydrates turnings as accords. It's a mess, OK? And it can seem really overwhelming. But it turns out that there are three very simple rules that capture almost all of these reactions. And if we could just learn these three patterns, it saves you tons of time with memorizing because ideally, in this section you aren't memorizing at all. You're simply predicting and understanding. Okay, so here are the three rules. Let's start off with rule number one, which is that you need to know your general conversion. So your general nes conversion say that you could take any carb, oxalic acid derivative, any derivative and you can turn it into an either into an anhydride or an Esther or in Amad. How do you do that with the falling re agents. So for an anhydride, you can use a car, Boxley. So that just means o negative are so you can use a car. Boxley for an for an Esther, you can use alcohol, Okay. And foreign amad, you can use a means. Okay, so that's really it. It just says that usually, I mean that you can pretty much take any carbon compound that's a car looks like as a derivative and turn it into one of these three compounds using this, uh, one of these re agents. Okay, now, just so you know, there's extra complex complexities on top of that, but this is the basic. So you just need to know these three re agents. Okay, so let's move down to rule number two. Rule number two states that more reactive Aysal compounds can be easily converted into less reactive ones. Okay, so how do you know which one is more reactive in which one is less reactive? Well, you look at the strength of the leaving group. The leaving group ability is what tells you which ASIO compounds or more reactive and which ones are less so remember that we talked about. What is a Z group? All those e groups have a ranking of their ability to leave the highest, obviously being a C L cause guys, we've always known that alcohol groups or I'm sorry, not out groups that hate how logins are excellent leaving groups. Okay, we've been forming Xnegative an ions forever now. Okay, so cl negative. Perfect. It's a great leaving group. As you go down this trend, they get worse and worse, so ah, car Boxley would be a little bit worse. Okay, now it za negatively charged. Oh, so you would think a negatively charged obeah, really bad leaving group. But remember that its residents stabilized. So it looks something like this. So it's not terrible because that negative charge can resonate throughout the oxygen's. So it actually isn't such a terrible leave, everyone, it's not as good a c l. But it's not, you know, the worst ever. Now O r and O h are about the same. Okay, so these are actually supposed to be ranking. I'm supposed to be drawing that. They're getting worse as we go down this direction now. Ohh. Basically hydroxide or are oxide. These are worse than a car, Boxley, Because this is gonna be a localized negative charge on. Oh, now you might be wondering, Johnny, I don't remember. Ohh. Being a good leaving group, O h is actually a pretty bad leaving group because it makes hydroxide, which is a base. Yes, but consider that it's still a lot better than our negative are negative, like carbon. That would be terrible. And we can use base catalyzed, um, or acid catalyzed reactions to make it more favorable. Okay, just keep that in mind. The worst that actually still counts us nuclear Filic castle substitution. Is any shoe minus okay? An issue minus is the worst leaving group of this category. So that means that what's the order of our carbon LaGrassa derivatives in terms of reactivity. Well, that means that acid chlorides are the most reactive, followed by an hydroids. Esther's and car Oxalic acids are about tied, and then Amit are the worst. Okay, so according to rule number two, rule number two says that I can turn any more reactive one into a less reactive one easily by just doing a conversion. Okay, so when we want to do a reaction, we combine rules one and two. If I want to turn an acid chloride into an Esther, I would ask myself, What is that? Favored energy wise in terms of the reactivity. Is that favored to go from acid chlorides? Esther? Yes, because you can always go to the left. Okay. You can always go to the left of the start. What you can't do is you can't go to the right. That's the difficult direction. Okay? And then I would look at the reaction according to rule number one. And I would say, Well, I need alcohol to do that. And that would actually work. If you just put those two pieces of information together, you can make up your own reaction on the spot. Just predicting it based on these two things. Yeah. Now, guys, one more thing. I didn't talk about that line. So what's up over here? Notice that I have are an h. So what do you guys think about these? Leaving groups are carbon leaving groups or hydrogen leaving groups. Good leaving groups. No guys, these suck. In fact, they suck so bad, but they're not even gonna participate in nuclear filic Aysal substitution Because you can't kick them out for anything. So it turns out that R and H is on a completely different spectrum. This is what we call nuclear filic addition. Okay? Because it can't substitute so ours. And h is you're not going to do in any s reaction. But for all of these guys here, all of these guys can participate in N A s to varying degrees, obviously, acid chloride being the best at it. And, um, it's being the worst at it. Okay, so now we know. Rule number two. What's rule number three? Rule number three is the car. Looks like acid conversions. Okay. Rule number three goes back to the definition of what a car books like acid derivative is What did I tell you guys? I told you that any carb? Oxalic acid derivative By definition, if you combine it with water and acid or base, I'm going to remove myself from the screen. Here. You can turn it into a car broke cilic acid. Okay, so that applies to all of these. That means that, for example, putting myself back in Amit, right? You got an amad and your act it with water and Let's say acid. Okay, now, in terms of energy, does it make sense for the amad? Thio easily become a carb oxalic acid. Well, then I told you guys about about favorability. Is it favorable to go to the right or to the left? It's favorable to go to the left. It's unfavorable to go to the right. So this reaction, according to Rule number two, shouldn't happen because it should be difficult to go from Anam Minto, a comic Selic acid. But Rule Number three is going to trump rule number two because it's it's own rule rule number three says. By definition, even if it doesn't make sense, energy wise and am it should be able to become a core oxalic acid using water and a combination of, you know, acid or base. Okay, so that's where Rule number three comes in, that you can always turn any derivative into a car. Oxalic acid using water. Or I said, now, over here, I got the other arrow. Now these air not reversible arrows. Guys, they're just separate direction arrows. The one on the bottom is easy now, obviously, Z is gonna depend on the exact, uh a CEO group were trying to create. So these air ones that we're gonna have to memorize. Okay, So the Z groups, we're gonna have a separate video for that. I'm gonna talk about what re agents would specifically turn card oxalic acid into, you know, whatever you're trying to make. So those air Z groups, But the one that I really want you to focus on for this page is that you can turn any Carlos Lucas a derivative, including a night trial, right, including night trial into a car, oxalic acid using water and hydraulics. ISS Okay. This process is called hydraulic sis. And this is rule number three. Perfect guys. So that's it for the three rules. Let's move on.

Hide transcripts