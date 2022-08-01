just in case you professor wants you to know about it, just in case he wants to throw something, he or she wants to throw something crazy. Let's just go ahead and, um, and do this one. All right, So what we've got here is a Declan and noticed that I've drawn the h is in a specific way. So pay attention to that, and it says, please draw the deck. Lynn as a chair. Confirmation in the most stable confirmation. Okay, so I know this is the first time you've done this, so I'm not gonna, like, ask. You have to pause the video and then come back because it's something that I don't expect You have to be able to do very well. Let's just do it together. And then you guys will see how this works. Okay, So first of all, which Declan should I be drawing? Should I be drawing Sister Trans? I should be drawing trans Declan. Why? Because I've been given a trans Declan. Okay, but let's say that I had instead given you another Declan that looks like this. And it just had sticks for ages. Okay, then which way should I draw it. Should I draw it since or should I draw Trans? And the answer is that I should still draw trans. Why? Because remember that Trans is going to be the most stable as possible, The most stable possible, Declan. So if it's asking me for the most stable confirmation, then I'm going to draw trans no matter what. Okay, so now we've got that settled. Let's go ahead and draw our Trans Declan, what that's gonna look like. And this is one of the hardest parts about it. Just be able to draw it. You draw your chair. Confirmation like normal. So I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna do that. Okay, then what you do is you draw another chair coming directly off of that one. Okay, so I'm gonna draw another stick coming off like that, and then I'm just gonna make the dip on the other side. So I'm gonna do this and this and that. Okay? And that actually came up pretty nice. I don't always draw it that nice, Okay? It takes a little bit of practice, but there we go. We've got our Trans Declan. Let's go ahead and we can draw on the h is just that they know what we're doing. And now all I have to do is have to figure out where to put that Beetle group. Okay, so first of all, how Maney carbons away? Is it from a bridgehead to Okay, the bridgehead is here. So what that means is that my terp util should be right here. Okay, so now it's asking for the most stable confirmation. Should I put it in the actual position or the equatorial position? Which one? Equatorial? Okay, so I'm gonna put this in the equatorial position and we are done. Okay, That is the answer to this question. That is the most stable confirmation of this Declan. Okay, now there are different variations of this question. For example, a professor could give you to substitue INTs. Then you have to figure out OK, which one wants the equatorial preference? Okay, but it would still be the same principle as we learned in share confirmations that you just go with the larger group wanting the equatorial preference. Okay, so I hope that that made sense. If you're Professor didn't talk too much about Declan's, then you can feel free to skip this or not practice it so much. Okay, But I just put this in here just in case. All right? So let's go ahead and move on.

