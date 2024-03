(•••) IN THE CHEMICAL LITERATURE The synthesis of five-membered lactones (cyclic esters) has been accomplished using the electrophilic addition of I―Cl to an alkyne. Suggest a mechanism for this cyclization reaction. (Structure modification of Yao, T.; Larock, R.C. J. Org. Chem. 2005, 70, 1432–1437.)





<IMAGE>