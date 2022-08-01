Review of Molecular Orbitals

when adjacent non bonded atomic orbital's overlap with each other or a next to each other. What they do is they create these more favorable molecular orbital's. So what a molecular orbital is is It's just the overlap of a few atomic orbital's. Okay, now, if you want to know what the molecular orbital is gonna look like, we can use a system that's very common in organic chemistry, called the linear combination of atomic orbital's L C A O. And what that does is it helps you to predict what the molecular orbital is gonna look like. Okay, so what I want to do now is now that I have kind of hopefully convinced you that atomic orbital's like to share electrons. Now what I want to do is talk about what do those electrons look like after their share. And we're gonna take the example of ethane again. Remember that with ethane, What did we just say? We said that one orbital has one electron, another orbital has another electron, and that's basically what we've done right here. These are the atomic orbital's, and usually this is the way that we represent it. What we do is all of the conjugated Adams will get one atomic orbital, so notice that I have to conjugated atoms. So here I draw 12 atomic orbital's next to each other, and I put, however, many free electrons there are into those orbital's. So notice that Adam one is donating one. That's why I put one electron Adam to is donating another one. That's why I put another one. Okay, now these air again, what we called the atomic orbital's. But remember that what is an orbital even like? What is the definition of an orbital? Remember that in orbital is just a region of space that is statistically probable. Toe have electrons in it, so it's like a cloud of electron density where there's a high chance will find electrons in it. But it's not actually a particle. It's not actually tangible. So when you bring these atomic orbital's close together, remember that let's say that they're about to touch what happens? Do they collide like tennis balls? Would if we brought them together? No, Remember that they don't collide. Remember that what they do is they interfere with each other like a wave. They interfere like waves. They don't collide like particles. So what that means is that there's different types of interference that can happen when you bring these to a owes close enough to interact. Okay, there's one type of interference called constructive interference. What you're gonna write down here, constructive interference. Now what constructive interference is? In a nutshell, it means that the two waves of those atomic orbital's build on each other. So then the waves between them get actually increased. They get hired, they increase in amplitude, and they increase the chances of finding electrons inside of them in between them. Okay, so when there's a constructive overlap, that's what we call in in phase overlap. Because it means that the atomic orbital's are aligned in such a way that they agree with each other. The waves at the top are adding together. The waves at the bottom are adding together, and they're increasing the chances of finding electrons on both sides of the orbital. So what they do is they form this type of interaction called a bonding interaction. And what a bonding interaction means is that the chances of finding electrons between these two atoms is unusually high. It's higher than normal because these waves blended together in a really positive in a good way. But that's not the only type of interference that can happen. There's another type of interference called destructive interference. Okay, destructive interference happens when your orbital's when you're atomic orbital are out of fate, meaning that your positives and your negatives don't align properly. So what winds up happening is that instead of the waves blending together in a good way to make the chances of finding electrons higher, they actually perfectly cancel out. So one positive cancels out one negative, and the chances of finding electrons between them is actually hits a limit of zero. It actually hits a mathematical limit of zero. That's what we call unnoted. A node is a region of space in between the atoms that there's actually no mathematical chance that there could be electrons there because the orbital's perfectly canceled each other out. Okay, when this happens, it actually is the opposite of a bond. It's very unstable because you're Adams actually want to repel from each other because they're not sharing electrons at all. And this is what we call an anti bonding interaction. Okay, now I want to just point out one thing, which is that the positive and negative lobes, often atomic orbital, have nothing to do with positive and negative charges. So this doesn't I'm not saying there are negative or positive charges like you're thinking maybe with acids and bases. This has to do with just the nomenclature or the way that we think about Orbital's, that they have different sides. But you could also just call it the white side and the gray side if you wanted. It doesn't matter. All I'm saying is that the whites have to be on the same side and the grays have to be on the same side. You don't want them to be opposite to each other. Now you might be saying, Okay, Johnny, I understand that mathematically constructive overlap is possible, and destructive overlap is possible. But why in the hell would electrons ever go into the destructive overlap? Why would you ever do that? And guys, the reason is because we have these rules of atomic of electron configuration, and one of them is called the Pauli exclusion principle. Do you remember what Polly Exclusion says? This is just comes from Chapter one of organic chemistry It says that you can Onley put two electrons in each orbital. And once you have two electrons, that's it. You can't go anymore. You have to Then fill the next higher energy orbital. Okay, So what this means is that you actually we prefer not to put any electrons into the anti bonding molecular orbital. We Onley do it if we have no other choice because we have too many electrons and we need to put one up there. So how many electrons are being shared in the atomic orbital's too. So that means that when we make our new molecular orbital, this is molecular orbital pie one. This is molecular orbital pie to these air, the potential pi bonds that we could make based on the atomic orbital's that are overlapping. And what we know is that both of these electrons can come down and fill the lowest energy orbital and fill it completely, meaning that two electrons is a great number because we're going to get a bonding interaction and we're gonna have zero electrons up in the anti bonding region. Okay, but let's say that one of these orbital's instead of donating one electron, let's say that it was donating two electrons. So let's say there was an extra electron that we had to deal with that Third Electron would then according toe off Bell principal, remember building up. It would need to get kicked up here, which would be really bad, because this means that this electron is in an anti bonding orbital, which means that it's not gonna promote bonding between the two carbons. It's actually gonna make them less stable, and it's gonna wanna make them break apart. Okay, so basically, when we build out our our molecular orbital's, we're gonna be using this system, and I'm gonna teach you how to write out all your atomic orbital is how to write out your molecular orbital's. But it's important that you guys know that we're going toe always be starting from the lowest energy state and then Onley going up to the higher energy states when you need to, because you have extra electrons that you need to get rid of. Okay, So, basically, in conclusion, the reason that Al Keane's can make such a good double bond is because they have exactly two electrons that they can share constructively in one molecular orbital. So, really, instead of having two separate atomic orbital's, what it really looks like is one molecular orbital of low energy that promotes bonding between the two. Okay, so I hope that this is a good start to molecular orbital theory. And now I'm gonna follow this up with more videos explaining exactly what you need to know so that you can apply molecular orbital theory to solve whatever problems you have.

