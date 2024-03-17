10. Addition Reactions
Oxymercuration
Problem 8.75
(••••) FROM THE LITERATURE The formation of five-membered ring ethers is an important goal in synthetic organic chemistry because tetrahydrofurans are contained within a number of antitumor natural products. Toward that end, a one-pot synthesis of a bis-THF containing compound was developed (Eur. J. Org. Chem. 2010, 6263–6268). Suggest a mechanism for this transformation.
<IMAGE>
