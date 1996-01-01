24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols)
Problem 20
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
What product or products are obtained when d-galactose reacts with each of the following? c. NaBH4, followed by H3O+
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
25
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny BetancourtStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice