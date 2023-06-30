Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry5. ChiralityMeso Compound
Problem 5
Which of the following compounds are chiral? Draw each compound in its most symmetric conformation, star (*) any asymmetric carbon atoms, and draw any mirror planes. Label any meso compounds. You may use Fischer projections if you prefer. c. (2R,3S)-2-bromo-3-chlorobutane d. (2R,3S)-2,3-dibromobutane

