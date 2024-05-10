16. Conjugated Systems
Orbital Diagram:Excited States
4:38 minutes
Problem 15-28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A solution was prepared using 0.0010 g of an unknown steroid (of molecular weight around 255) in 100 mL of ethanol. Some of this solution was placed in a 1-cm cell, and the UV spectrum was measured. This solution was found to have λmax = 235 nm, with A = 0.74.
(a) Compute the value of the molar absorptivity at 235 nm.
(b) Which of the following compounds might give this spectrum?
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice