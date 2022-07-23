Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can
a. avoid being phagocytized.
b. avoid destruction by complement.
c. prevent adherence.
d. avoid being digested.
e. none of the above
Chlamydia can prevent the formation of phagolysosomes and therefore can
a. avoid being phagocytized.
b. avoid destruction by complement.
c. prevent adherence.
d. avoid being digested.
e. none of the above
If the following are placed in the order of occurrence, which would be the third step?
a. Diapedesis
b. Digestion
c. Formation of a phagosome
d. Formation of a phagolysosome
e. Margination
In 1884, Elie Metchnikoff observed cells collected around a splinter inserted in a sea star embryo. This was the discovery of
a. blood cells.
b. sea stars.
c. phagocytosis.
d. immunity.
e. none of the above
Which of the following does not stimulate phagocytes?
a. Cytokines
b. IFN-y
c. C3b
d. Lipid A
e. Histamine
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ In phagocytosis, adhesion involves the binding between complementary chemicals on a phagocyte and on the membrane of a body cell.
Label the steps of phagocytosis.
a. ________
b. ________
c. ________
d. ________
e. ________
f. ________
Indicate which statements are true. Correct all false statements by changing the underlined words.
__________ Opsonization occurs when a phagocyte’s pseudopods surround a microbe and fuse to form a sac.