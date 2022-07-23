Step 1: Identify the causative agent for each disease listed. For example, Bacterial vaginosis is caused by an imbalance of normal vaginal flora, often involving Gardnerella vaginalis; Gonorrhea is caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae; Syphilis by Treponema pallidum; PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease) is often polymicrobial but commonly involves Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis; NGU (Nongonococcal urethritis) is commonly caused by Chlamydia trachomatis; LGV (Lymphogranuloma venereum) is caused by specific serovars of Chlamydia trachomatis; and Chancroid is caused by Haemophilus ducreyi.