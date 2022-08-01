Regiospecific products

since this reaction always passes through an anti an intermediate, we can actually use activating groups and deactivating groups to direct the site of the isolated dying. How does that work? Well, let's just take a look at the anti on or the carbon. I an intermediate. So this would be the point where we have the two day old ones. We have the two ages, and we have a lone pair Negative at the top. OK, let me ask you a question. If I add an electron withdrawing group to that anti, what do you think it does for stability? Do you think it makes that an ion more stable or less stable? Okay, so hold that thought. Now, what happens if I add an electron donating group to that? And I am. So what if I add something is gonna give mawr electrons to the negative? What does that do for the stability? So the answer was that the first one is gonna make it more stable because it pulls electrons away, right? An electron donating group is actually gonna make it less stable, right? Because it's gonna push mawr electrons into the anti on, so it turns out that these different groups are gonna direct where the double bonds go. Okay, So as you guys can see, withdrawing groups are going to what I say isolate themselves from the dying. And I specifically chose that word for a reason. Because withdrawing and isolate kind of mean the same thing. If you're withdrawing from the crowd, that means you're isolating yourself. So withdrawing Group is going to be isolated from the double bond that's gonna be away from the door bonds. And why is that? It's not just because we memorized it. It's because you know that it's going to stabilize the negative charge, right? So it's gonna want to be where the negative charge waas, whereas donating groups are going to attach themselves directly to the dying in this situation. Why? Because I have electrons going into the ring and I don't want it to be here, Okay, because it was there. It would make my anti on less stable, so I'm trying to put it in a place where it's not going to affect the stability where it's gonna be fine. Okay, So electron donating groups attached to the ring and withdrawing groups isolated from the ring. If you don't remember the mechanism, you could at least remember the way that I'm telling you. Right? Which is that withdrawing isolates? In case you can think of just you're isolating yourself from the crowd. Your withdrawn or donating attach is which is basically the opposite. Okay, awesome guys. So really, that's it for this topic. Let's move onto the next one.

