Determining Chirality using Stereocenter

So is Molecule D Cairo. The answer is yes. This is actually a Cairo molecule. Why is that? Well, let's test for Cairo centers. So did we have any Cairo centers here? And the answer is yes, actually. Have more than one. I have to. Cairo centers. I have a Cairo center here and have a carol center here. How does that? How does that work? Well, because notice that have got a ch three then that means in the back here I would have an age. Okay, so I have a ch three in an age. And then what else? Well, I would have one direction of the ring. Let's say that's the green direction. And then I have another direction of the ring. Let's say that's the blue direction. Okay, so my question to you is are both sides of this ring exactly the scene, for example, if I take the green path is the same as if I take the blue and actually, no, they're completely different. Notice that the green path will get to that metal group in two carbons. Okay. Whereas the blue path of I take it around, it's going to take four carbons to get to the same place. Okay, so are both sides of this ring perfectly symmetrical with respect to that carbon? Know that carbon has a two carbon path and a four carbon path. So what that means is that if we have our one, let's say this is our one. And this is our to this is an example. Where are one does not equal are to their different from each other. Okay, so that means I have four different groups, So this would be a Cairo center. If I use the same logic, I would find this carbon over here is also a Kyrill center. So then the answer is I have to Carol centers. That's the first time we've gotten to What about tribunal centers? No, there's no double bonds. So the question here is is this gonna be Kyrill or not? OK, and the answer is yes. This will be Cairo. Okay, because basically, just say if we have one or more Cairo centers, that will be a Cairo structure. Okay, we're simplifying that right now. It turns out there's some more rules that we're gonna learn later, But for right now, I just want you guys to know if as a Cairo center, it's Cairo. I don't wanna overcomplicate it right now. Is that cool? So I have to Carl centers. So it's Kyle. I just want us to think that way. Cool. So let's move on to molecule eat.

Hide transcripts