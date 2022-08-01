What is a stereocenter?

So this brings us to test to We're going to need some kind of reliable way to tell if molecules that aren't rings are Cairo or not. And we know that the internal line of symmetry test or what I call test one is crap for chains and branches and stuff like that. So we're gonna need some kind of test, okay? And it turns out I have just the thing for you guys we're gonna talk about now is called stereo centers. Okay, so it turns out there's another test that we can use. And this test is actually gonna be the gold standard for most molecules. Okay, so it might be a little bit harder Thio use in some kinds of molecules, but it's gonna work every time. Okay. How does it work? Well, we have to define what is a stereo center. A stereo center is any atom that creates a stereo is, um er after swapping groups, and that is called, like I said, a stereo center. Okay. So what is that definition? Basically, what I'm trying to say here is that if you swap atoms to any two atoms on the same carbon, if you swapped their position. And if you wind up getting a different molecule or a molecule that has a different shape afterwards that is called a stereo center. So here I've given you two different examples. In this first example, I went ahead and I had a roaming in the front, and then I swapped it with an H in the back. And what will notice is that now the H is in the front and the bro Ming is in the back. This is a type of stereo center, because after I inverted these two groups, I didn't get the same exact molecules in one of them. The Brahman is in the front, and the other one that growing is in the back. Since there's no plane of symmetry here, those are actually different molecules. Okay, Another example would be like this ring how this ring here has a metal on the front and an H in the back. Okay. And after I stopped those two groups, the method goes to the back and the H goes to the front. Those air also, those are gonna be also different molecules because once again, we have a ring and rings can't rotate easily, so that means if it's on the front, it's going to stay on the front. If it's on the back, it's going to stay on the back. So this would also be an example of what we call a stereo center. The stereo center itself is the atom or the group of atoms that it's attached to, okay?

