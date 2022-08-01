Determining Chirality using Stereocenter

So for this one, I'm gonna take myself out of the screen so my big head doesn't get in the way. All right. So did you guys find any Cairo centers here? And the answer is you shouldn't have actually, OK, because if you look at, let's look at this carbon right here. What four groups doesn't have. Well, it has a metal. It has a hydrogen in the back. Then it has this side of the ring. Let's call that one are one. And then it has this side of the ring. Let's call that one or two and you have to figure out if they're different or if they're the same. So in this case, it looks like they're the same because, you know, we basically it takes us a ch to hear a ch two here. And then if you go around, you both get to the metal group at the same time. So once again, both of these roads lead to the same exact place in the same exact way. So they're both the same. This is an example where r one equals R two. So this would have zero Cairo centers because of the fact that no atoms have four groups. Okay? Also has zero tribunal centers. So that means that overall, this is gonna be in a Cairo molecule. All right, so I hope you guys understood that part now. I wanted to also show you guys that this happens to be, what a ring. So could I have used my first test on it? Absolutely. I could have used my first test. And the first test is the internal line of symmetry test. So where is the internal line of symmetry here? Because we said that this is a Cairo, which means that it must also have an internal line of symmetry. So where is it? Well, the answer is that the line of symmetry is gonna be right down the middle like this. Okay. Where If I sliced it right down the middle with some scissors, what I would wind up getting is too perfectly equal halves. So we could have used So basically could have used either test one or test to, um to figure this one out. In this case, test one might have gone a little faster, but test to works as well. Alright. And in all these cases, the tests will always agree with each other. Okay, so hope that makes sense to you guys. Let me know if you have any questions.

