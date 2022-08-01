Determining Chirality using Stereocenter

molecule. See? What did you guys say? This molecule is also a Cairo. Why? Because let's look at Cairo centers. Do I have any Cairo centers? Well, the closest thing is that one. And once again I only have three groups. I have the H, which is obviously won the O A tresses. Obviously different. But then I have once again to our groups that are the same. R one r two are identical. So that means that there's no Carol Centers. There's no tribunal centers. So this should also be a carol. See how easy this is. Okay, so let's move on to molecule D.

Hide transcripts