The difference between chiral and trigonal centers.

So let's talk about let's define what stereo centers are. It turns out that there's actually two different types of stereo centers. Okay, so you may hear your professor refer to these as stereo genic centers, but that's just the same thing as stereo center. Okay. And like I said, the definition is any group that creates stereo customers after swapping. Okay, after swapping two atoms okay or at any atom that creates through as I summers after swapping groups. So here, the two different ones, the first and most common one that we're gonna talk about is called the Cairo Center. Okay, now I just wanna make this point. A Cairo center is is a type of stereo center, but they're not exactly the same thing because, like I said, there's other types of stereo centers as well. You have to be careful with that because a lot of times I hear students refer to these interchangeably like Carl Center. Ah, Stereo center is always a Carl center. No, it's not true. There are some stereo centers that are not Carl centers. Okay, so what is a Kyrill center? A Kyrill center is going to be any atom that has four different substitutes. Okay, that's it. It's a super easy definitions. So if I have an Adam in the middle and it's attached to a molecule Adam a Adam, be Adam, see Adam D. That is what we call a Cairo center, and it would be denoted with a star. Okay, I would use a little star to say that. That is a Cairo center. Why is it so special? That has four different groups. I'll explain that in a little bit, but that's just the only thing you need to know. If there's four different groups, it's a Cairo center. And as you guys might have guessed, a Carol center is a predictor of Cairo ality. So if I have a Cairo center, that means that that molecule is going to be Cairo. Okay, so now let's go on to the next step. The one over here is the Tribunal Center. Attritional Center is another type of stereo y summer. I mean a stereo center, but it's a little bit different. What this is. It's a double bond, so automatically that's kind of different, a double bond that's capable of making E or Z I summers, you guys remember what years he is. That's just a fancy way of saying Sister Trans. Okay, you're Z is the more technically correct term because a lot of these will have more than two substitue INTs. But it's the same concept where you have a double bond that can form into two different positions or two different shapes. Okay, when you have that kind of double bond, that is a stereo center, okay, but it's not Cairo by itself. So these are actually a Cairo, so it's possible toe have a stereo center and for the molecule to be a Cairo if that stereo center happens to be a tribunal center, okay?

