Determining Chirality using Stereocenter

So molecule A. Did I have any Cairo centers? Meaning, Did I have any atoms that had four different groups on them? OK, and the answer is no. Okay, the closest thing to that was this carbon right here. What that carbon has is it has a three carbon chain on one side. It hasn't O h on the other side, but then at the bottom, it has to h is. Okay, so does it have four different groups? No. Two of the groups that it has on it are exactly the same. So are there any Cairo centers? No. Okay, let's talk about tribunal centers. Are there any double bonds that conform system trans on here? There's not any double bonds at all, So no. So according to test number two, would this be Cairo, or would this be a Cairo? Okay. And the answer is that this would be a Cairo. Why? Because of the fact that it doesn't have any carol centers. So remember that Cairo centers are a source of Chire ality. So we can assume that if it doesn't have any Carol centers that it's gonna be a Cairo isn't that easy? So you just say Okay. Doesn't have Carl centers. No. Then it's gonna be a Cairo. It's as easy as that. Okay, so now I want you guys work on molecule B.

