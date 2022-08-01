Determining Chirality using Stereocenter

So, first of all, I want you guys to notice that B is a ring. So, technically, I could have used test one on this. Remember what test? One said Test once said test for an internal line of symmetry. So I could have used an internal line of symmetry test. But for the sake of this problem, I want to go ahead and use the second test as well. Okay, but then we'll compare the two and make sure that they agree. All right. So do I have any atoms with four different groups on them? No. The closest thing I have is this Adam right here that Adam has a chlorine. It has a hydrogen, and then it has rings on both sides. It's got this side of the ring on one side, and it's got this side of the ring on the other. Okay, the only problem is that even though these these carbon groups look kind of different, they're actually exactly the same. So both sides of the ring are perfectly symmetrical. So this is going to count as three groups. Not for why? Because if I count around, what I'm gonna find is that I have the same exact atoms going in both directions. If I count in the green direction, what I'll get is ch two ch two ch two ch two. So it's all the same thing then If I go to the blue direction, I get ch two ch two ch two ch two. As you can see, there is no difference depending on which path I take. I'm still gonna be the same atoms in the same order, so they both count is the same exact group. Ah, lot of times I like to call these are groups here. Those were both are groups, but they would both be the same. Our group Okay, so r one R two in this case are one equals R two because of the fact that they're both exactly the same. That means that I have no Carol centers. Tribunal centers only applied to double bonds. We're gonna cross that out. So that means that the answer is, I don't have any stereo genic centers and this should also be a Cairo. Does that make sense? And the reason I'm concluding this is a Cairo is because I have no Cairo centers. All right, now, Let's talk about test one. Internal line of symmetry test. Could I have used that test? Yeah. I also could have used that test. What would that tests have told me? Same thing I could have drawn my internal and a symmetry like this. Okay, I would have had an internal line of symmetry, so it would have been symmetrical. And what's a symmetrical say? It says that it's a Cairo, so I could use both tests in this case. But notice that this test works for both chains and for rings. Whereas Test one on Lee really works for rings. That's the advantage of using tests to because test to works for everything. Okay, so let's move on to the next question.

