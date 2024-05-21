6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Enthalpy
Problem 20a
Use the bond-dissociation enthalpies in [TABLE 4-2] <IMAGE> (page 167) to calculate the heats of reaction for the two possible first propagation steps in the chlorination of isobutane.
Use this information to draw a reaction-energy diagram like [FIGURE 4-8] <IMAGE> , comparing the activation energies for formation of the two radicals.
isobutane 2-methylpropane <IMAGE> isopentane 2-methylbutane <IMAGE>
Isooctane 2,2,4-trimethylpentane <IMAGE>
