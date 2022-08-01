Drawing the SN1 Mechanism

Alright, guys. So now we're pretty much pros at the s and two mechanisms, but it turns out that not all substitution reactions proceed through the S. And two. There's actually another mechanism out there that also produces substitution at the end. And that mechanisms called sn one. All right. So if I were to just generally paraphrase what s and one is, I would say the following sentence, okay. And what you're going to notice is that quite a few of the key words that we use for s and two are going to change. So what it is, is that a neutral nuclear file? So it's a big deal. Neutral is going to react with an inaccessible leaving group. Okay, so what am I talking about here? Well, neutral means that remember, that s and two is negative. So this one means neutral. It's not gonna have that strong nuclear filic property. Okay, Inaccessible has to do with our groups. So we're going to get there to in a second. But you can already start to think That must mean that there's a lot of our groups, maybe. Okay. And that's gonna produce substitution in two steps. So What you can see is that in the sentence, almost every word has changed except for substitution. What that means is that the end. I still get a very similar product, which is a substitution product, but all of the conditions have pretty much changed now, Instead of being negative, it's neutral. Instead of being accessible, it's inaccessible. And instead of happening in one step, it's gonna happen in two. So let's just go ahead and start breaking this mechanism down, okay? The biggest thing that you're going to notice that's different about the S and two versus the S. And one is that my nuclear foul looks totally different. Before my nuclear foul was the initiator in the reaction, my nuclear file was like the arrow. It had a very strong negative charge, and it was looking for any backside to react with. Okay, if I draw that same first step here, that's a huge mistake. Do you know why? Because this is not negatively charged. So it's not very nuclear filic. It's not looking for a backside right now. In fact, it's happy it's neutral. So the nuclear I was just chillin. All right, so to just draw one of the backside would be a huge mistake That nuclear follows chilling. It doesn't need to do anything. It's neutral. So that means that the first step must be something else. And it turns out that the first step is gonna be very unusual. And I know that it's gonna be weird. So I'm just gonna try to get it over with. It's that the X or the halogen believing Group is gonna take off all on its own. All right, So now this is weird, because ever since I've been teaching about mechanisms, I've always said that you make upon first and then after you break a bond. But here, what I'm doing is I'm breaking a bond without making one first. I'm just breaking it by itself. All right. Why is that possible? How does this even make sense? Well, I'm unfortunately, I don't have another reaction in organic chemistry that I can compare this to. We've never done this before, but if you think way back when he took Jen came to, we actually do know reaction that was similar to this. I'll try to make the explanation quick because I know you barely remember Jen come to probably. But remember when we were thinking back on acids and bases and we learned about titrate shins and we talked about how pH had to do with the amount of hydrogen ions you had, the O H. Ions. What we learned is that the K W of water, the dissociation constant of water was one times 10 to the negative. Guys. Remember, it's been such a long time, right? Negative 14. What the hell does that mean? Okay, what it means is that water is normally H 20 right, and that's the way it's happy. But for some random reason, one out of every 100 billion molecules is going to decide to just split apart on its own and make H plus and O H minus okay for a split second. It's going to do that and guess what's gonna happen. It's gonna hate its life, cause now it's two ions and it's way less stable, and then it's gonna come back together. All right, this is a random process that's happening all the time. Okay, you could almost think of it like a divorce, but then they get right back together because they realized that they actually like each other. Okay, so in the same way, alcohol. Hey, lids have a dissociation constant as well. So I'm gonna put here K R X, but that dissociation constant is actually gonna be a lot higher. Why? Because water is very unstable after its associates. Okay, but Al Kyohei, Allied's actually already have a really strong die poll. Not on on top of that. The bond, the carbon halogen bond. It's actually a very, very weak bond in comparison to the water. So what that means is that it's actually gonna be easier for the alcohol. Hey, light to disassociate than water will be. So I don't know the exact number. I'm just gonna make one up. Let's say that instead it's 10 to the negative seventh. Okay, Now, remember that this is on a exponential scale, so that doesn't mean it's twice as good. That means it's like a million times is good. All right. I don't I'm trying to say is that this is gonna wind up giving the ions as well, but at a better rate than I would usually get for or about it equilibrium than I would usually get for water. Okay, So what that means is I'm gonna wind up getting see positive, and I'm gonna wind up getting xnegative, all right? And that's what's happening here. All I'm trying to say is that random processes are going to drive my alcohol. Hey, lied toe ayan eyes. And that's always gonna be the first step. So what that means is that my nuclear house chilling It's neutral. But now, for some reason, my alcohol hill is gonna ionized by itself. All right? And what that's gonna give me is a positive charge and a negative charge. The positive charge is what we're gonna call our carbo cat ion. Okay, now, what are Carbo cat is gonna look like is it's gonna be this carbon right there. Okay, so I'm just gonna draw that carbon. But now it's only a touch to three things. It's attached to an H. It's attached to an ethyl group on one side, and it's attached to a metal group on the other. Okay, now, this carbon wants to have four bonds, but it only has three, so it needs a positive charge. Okay, Now, do you guys remember what the hybridization and geometry waas off a carb academy. Three buns. It should be. I'm just gonna right here. It should be SP two, OK, Because it only has three groups or three bond sites, and it should be tribunal plainer. I'm gonna put TP, but that's just gonna mean plainer tribunal plainer. So notice that before I had my method on a wedge and my hydrogen on a dash, you can't draw it that way anymore. Because tribunal plainer means that it's all on the same plane. Okay, so it's actually wrong to draw it that way. Now we have to draw everything with a stick on the plane. Is that cool? So far, this is what's called our carbo Catalan Intermediate. Okay. And this brings us to the possibility or to the concept of transition state versus intermediate. Remember that the middle step of A S and two was to make, um, a transition state. Well, in this case for a Nessen one, your middle step is an intermediate. What does that mean? You actually can isolate this. This is a molecule that it's not very stable, but it actually can be isolated. And I can make some of it. I could make Carvel Catalans and it could keep them in in a test tube. And I could keep them for a little bit. All right, so now I have my car broke a and intermediate. What's the next step gonna be? Is it just gonna end there? Obviously not. Okay, The next step is gonna be that. Now I have my weak nuclear file. That was just chilling. But now I have a very strong electric file. Ah, carb Acadian is one of the strongest electrifies possible. So when my nuclear file sees that, you know what? It might not be negative, but it has electrons. So then it's going to go ahead and attack the Carvel Catalan. So in the second step, my nuclear file comes in attacks. But now I have a question for you guys. Do I have a front side in a backside that have to worry about? No, because it turns out I don't have a halogen attached anymore. Remember before I always had my halogen attached so I could only go from the back. But now all I have is this plane or structure that I could either attack from the front or from the back equally. It doesn't matter which one. So that means that I have two different ways that I could attack. I could either attack from the back or I could attack from the front. And that could lead. If I have a Cairo center that could lead Thio two different products. Okay, So what that means is that, by the way, is this Cairo? Yeah, it is. It's the same components before. So what that means is that I could get the example where my basically where my nuclear file was here, but everything is exactly the same. Okay, so what that means is that the Cairo ality doesn't change it all. That's if it let's say, attacked from the front. Okay, Because it's just basically it's attacking from the same side that the X attacks from, or the that the ex left from. So basically, the X was here my nuclear fall attacks from the front, so it attaches to the same place, right? But the other product that it could give me is the back product. So what it could also do is it could attack from the back side, which means that the nuclear file would be attached to where the Ethel group used to be. And what that means is that I would get the other Tyrell center. Okay. Is there a way to determine exactly which one I'm gonna get? No. It turns out that because this is tribunal plainer, it's actually a 50 50 shot. I have 50% chance that I'm going to collide into the front. Remember, this is just based on collisions. I also have a 50% chance that I'm gonna collide into the back. So what that means is that I know that I'm gonna have more than one Indian team are possible. If it's if it is a carol center, we're gonna hold that thought. And I'm gonna keep explaining more things about this reaction. But I just want you guys Thio, see how that is right now. Okay. Is there anything else that I should draw? Yeah, I remember that. There's gonna be the X and the X is gonna have a negative site. Okay, So notice that my product came out similar to the s and two. I'm gonna get substitution at the end. The only difference is that I have some differences with the arrows. First of all, the arrows air completely different, and my stereo chemistry seems a little bit off. So we're gonna go ahead and talk about that in a little bit, all right?

