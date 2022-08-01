Understanding the properties of SN1.

So now let's go over our fax. Okay? You can already see. This is gonna be interesting. I got an interesting explanation for you guys. So should the nuclear file be stronger, should it be weak, It has to be weak. The reason is because if it was strong, it would do in S. And two. It would do a backside attack. But since it's week, it's not gonna do anything. It's just gonna chill and wait around for something to happen. Okay. Should my leaving group B unsubs to tooted? Meaning no. Our groups or highly substituted meeting lots of our groups highly. Right? Because we just said that the more our groups you have, the more ours, the more stable your Carvel Cadigan is gonna be on the carbon. Catalan is part of the mechanism, so we want a more Carvel kids. All right. Cool is the transition. Is the reaction coordinate going to be a transition state or an intermediate? It's going to be an intermediate this time because I have distinct two different steps. Okay, So what that means is the thing in the middle I could actually stop there if I wanted Thio and leave it there, but then, later on, I probably don't want to keep it there. So that's why I'm going to go all the way to completion. That means that. Is it concerted? No, it's two step. Okay, Now, I do want to show you guys that we actually have two different steps in terms of, um Well, you know, I'm gonna get to that in a second. Let's just keep going to the rape part, and then I'm gonna explain that. Okay, So now the rates should it be uni molecular or by molecular? Well, it turns out that the name itself tells you the answer to this. Sn one. I'm not gonna write out the whole thing, but it stands for substitution nuclear filic, and then you need molecular. Okay, so that's what s and one means. But how does that actually make sense? So let's go ahead. Circle that. Okay? The only way toe to really know what that means is to think back at the way the mechanism works, Okay? And it turns out that in this mechanism there is a slow step and there is a fast step and the rates of your overall products is gonna be determined by the rate of your slowest step. Kind of like you're only as strong as your weakest link. I know. It's a common phrase. Same thing. You're only as fast as your slowest step. All right, so let's pretend that we owned a theoretical company. We're gonna go into business together, all right? And we're paper and son. Carvel. Catalans. Alright. Our whole entire product is just to put Carvel Catalans inside of boxes and we sell people. Carvel, Catalans. We're gonna make lots of money. Be excited about this business. Cool. Me too. So this is really the cool best thing about this business is that there's only two things that we need. The only thing we need is Carvel cat ions, which come out on this conveyor belt. Okay. And then the other thing that we need is just boxes. Okay, So basically, I'll make the carbo Catalans, you make the boxes, and then at the end, we'll sell these Carvel Catalans for a lot of money. Are you cool with that business strategy, you might want to change the name, but the business sounds pretty good. All right, so I'm gonna make trouble. Captains you're gonna make boxes. Now, let's talk about ways that we could maybe get out more product and make more money. So how about if you make the 100 more boxes than I make carbon cat? So what if I go ahead and I'm making these carbon atoms one by one, and you decide that you're going to just, like, try to increase our sales and just make, like, 100 more boxes? Is that gonna increase the amount of products that we saw at the end? And the answer is no, because this conveyor belt is going at a constant speed and these Carvel cannons air dropping into the boxes. All right, so even if I have ah 100 more boxes here and thats is wow, I'm really bad at drawing cubes. Okay? Even if I added 100 more boxes here, would that change the amount of products that I get? No, because I'm still waiting for the carbon Catalans to drop one by one. Okay, So what that means is that the slow step or the rate determining step here isn't how fast you can make a box. It's how fast the conveyor belt can drop a Carvel cat and into the box. All right. Now, let's ask the other question. Okay, let's say that I were to And by the way, let's also pretend that there's a lot more boxes than there are carved academies. Okay, Because, like I said, the boxes are easy to make. Okay, so what if I were to double the speed at which the conveyor belt drops? Carvel. Catalans? Would that increase the rate of my production or make make more money? Yes, it would, because again, we're assuming that the boxes the easy thing toe have. So we have tons of extra boxes, but the car will cat answer the slow step. So if I were to just speed up the rate by two, let's say now I have twice as many Carvel Catalans. Now I'm gonna make twice as many products because the fact that the boxes of the easy part, the hard part is making the Carvel catacombs, our guys kind of getting that. That's the whole concept of rate determining step. And in this case, the rate determining step Is the Carvel Catalans being generated. Okay, so what that means is that my nuclear file was the box was the weak nuclear follows the box. The leaving group is what makes the Carvel Catalan. Okay, So if I increase the concentration of nuclear fault basically saying let's say that I double the amount of boxes that I have or double the amount of nuclear file the weak nuclear file. Is that gonna increase my reaction? No. How if I double the amount of leaving group, yes, that's going to increase the rate because the leaving group is what turns into a Carvel Catalan. If I have twice as much leaving group, that's going to mean twice as much of a possibility that might leaving group randomly associates and makes a new car Will Catena is that kind of making sense? All right, So what that means is that the rate, um, the rates constant is gonna be just the dissociation, constant times the alcohol allied not times the nuclear fall, because the nuclear fault doesn't matter. Like I said, the nuclear file is just like the boxes I have. I have tons of extra boxes. If I increase the amount of boxes, that just means that I have boxes lying around. It doesn't mean that I actually make more product. Okay, but if I increase the amount of my alcohol Hey, lied. That's like me speeding up the conveyor belt because now I'm gonna make more Carvel Catalans than before. Cool. So that means that if we were to use this information on the top, what I would say is that the first step is my slow step. Okay? And then I would say that the second step or the attack is my fast step. The fast step is my car broke out and getting attacked. That's easy to do. The hard part is making these car will contact. Okay, I hope that my analogy didn't confuse you guys more. I'm just trying to show you guys the difference. Okay, so now what's the stereo chemistry. Is it going to be inversion retention or a Simic? The answer is re Simic. Okay? The reason why the answers, Russi Mick, is because, like I said, this is tribunal plainer the Inter Meters travel planner Soyo of 50% shot of hitting the front. Okay. And I've got a 50% shot of hitting the back. Okay. And in this case, one of these is gonna be our one of them is gonna be s. This would be our this would be s I have a reason, Nick Mixture. So I would just get even in an teamers of both. Okay. And that's also very important to remember about s and one and the nickname for this. It's gonna be a weird nickname, but it's called solve Wallace. Okay. The reason is because our neutral nuclear files are usually just gonna be solvents. The most common neutral nuclear files. Just, you know, are gonna be water, alcohol and a means or ammonia. Okay, thes. They're gonna be our most common re agents that we use as nuclear files. As you can tell, these air not very strong nuclear files. But these air all typically solvents that wind up breaking Savalas. This literally means that the solvent is breaking apart. And that's what winds up happening after reaction. Okay,

