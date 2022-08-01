Draw the molecule

Alright, guys. So what I would do is I would start off with the general structure oven. Esther. First of all, how do you even know what functional group this is? Obviously, it's on the Esther page. So you're thinking, Esther? But what if you saw this on an exam and just in the middle of a bunch of stuff? Well, what you could think is that I've gotten alcohol group and four mate is a car Boxley. So when you see alcohol and curb Oxlade together, that screams Esther. Okay, Once you've made that connection, draw your general structure of a nester, So I'm gonna draw O R and R. Okay, Now all I need to do is really just plug and chug. I just take the are groups from my name, and I replace them. So the isopropyl part does that part go on R one or R two, what do you think are to Okay, so that means that that's my alcohol group. I'm gonna write it like this. Okay, so I have is a Pro Bowl for me. What type of car? Oxalic acid is a for meat. Formic acid is a one carbon car oxalic acid, meaning that this is actually in h. Okay, because it's just the one. Carbon comes from the carbon eel. So this is your structure isopropyl for mate. Awesome guys. So let's move on.

