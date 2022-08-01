Ester Nomenclature

on this page, we're gonna learn how to name Esther's. So guys esters are actually one of the hardest functional groups to name. And that's because Esther is one of the Onley functional group that the name of the functional group is not found anywhere in the nomenclature. Meaning that if you haven't Esther, you're not gonna actually see the name Esther anywhere. So what is the name? Well, it turns out that an Esther is named of two components. So imagine that you've gotten s remember that the general structure is C o R. Right. Well, what they consider is that everything on this side is an alcohol group. Okay, so you named this as an alcohol group, and then the way that they named the other side is they think, Well, this looks a lot like this side here. Looks a lot like a carb oxalic acid, but without the h, what do you call it when a carb oxalic acid is missing? It's h. You call it a car Boxley. Okay, so it's an Al Cheol car Boxley. That sucks, right? So we name it as an alcohol car box like, and you have to determine what that name is gonna be okay. So, I mean, I'll do a worked example here, and then I'll let you guys go to do it yourself. Okay, so here. Okay, we've got a nester, obviously. And we have an alcohol group and a car box lates the way would name this is the AL Q Group. Is Ethel okay to carbon chain? And the car box light could be named in one of two ways it could be named as the common name. Should be a two carbon chain, which would be acetic acid. Okay, which would be acetate? Right, Because acetate is the negative. And I am or that's in the common name or could be named as ethanol. Wait, because it's ethanol IQ acids of the AIPAC and guys, both of these would be correct. Okay, so you'll hear ethyl acetate. You'll hear Ethel Ethel Ethane away. Um, obviously, acetate is way more common. You hear that? Everywhere. So ethyl acetate would be the name of that structure there. Okay, so let's go ahead and move on to this practice problem. Let's see if you can get it right

