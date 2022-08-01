R and S rule for Fischer Projections.

Now that we're pretty familiar with Fisher projections, it turns out that there's gonna be a new way to determine r and s for them. The reason is because converting these structures to bond line and then figuring out our n s would be part of my French a bitch. All right, So we want to do is we want to figure out an easy way to figure out our s. And there actually is. There's a shortcut that we can use. So I want to go ahead and show you guys that now. All right, so this is basically the way it works. We wanna determine the location of the lowest priority group. Okay, What I mean by location is we want to figure out Is it vertical or is it horizontal? Okay, if and the lost party group is always gonna be four. So basically, I just want to know where is for okay. If four is vertical. Okay. If forest faced vertical, then the Chire ality is exactly as it looks. I'm just going to go from 1 to 3. I'm gonna draw that arrow, and that's gonna be it. Okay. Whereas if four is horizontal. Okay, then the Cairo ality is just gonna be flipped. So whatever you draw, you're just gonna take the opposite sign. Alright, so here I have two examples. This would be an example where h is vertical. So notice that my fourth priority group is vertical, so that means that it's gonna be as it looks. So I'm just gonna say 1 to 2 to three, it's going in A s direction. So that's actually gonna be the final answer. The final answer for this carols center. It would just be s. Does that make sense so far? Now, let's look at this next one. Here's my Carl Center. Fouras, you can see is now horizontal. So I mean, that's going to be flipped. So once again, I'm gonna do 1222233 toe one. It looks like s but it's actually gonna be our because the fact that it's horizontal now keep in mind for Fisher projections. I'm never swapping group, so I'm not swapping out one in four or anything like that. All I'm doing is I'm just taking the Chire ality and I'm flipping it. If it happens to be horizontal or I'm keeping it if it happens to be vertical. So in some ways, this is actually easier than what we learned for the other compounds. And when you have a very big Fisher projection that has a lot of Carl Centers, you're gonna be thankful that you have this method. You could just go really, really fast and figure it out. Okay, So I want you guys to do now is go ahead and determine the absolute configurations. Meaning they are in the S for this Fisher projection using this formula and using this format, and then when you're done, I'll go ahead and show you guys how to do it.

