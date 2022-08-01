Building Molecular Sentences

So, guys, Now we're going to discuss what is basically the holy grail of our analytical technique section, and that is the skill of structure determination. So at some point this semester, you may be asked to produce a structure from scratch. That means draw out a structure from scratch using nothing but a combination of molecular formula and a Mars. And I are spectra. Okay, that means literally. All you have is a bunch of peaks and a bunch of spikes and stalactites, and you're supposed to actually turn that into a carbon structure. That is exactly the right structure. Okay, so when students see this type of question, they tend toe freak out because this is a very complex skill. We're having a synthesized tons of information. We're having to get creative, and students just start drawing every structure they can think of now for you guys. You guys are smart. You're already watching my videos. That means you're trying to get ahead, and I'm gonna tell you that is the first way to lose points on the exam because you're gonna run out of time. You're gonna draw a bunch of structures that aren't correct. And it's just not efficient. So we need to be much more strategic and how we draw these structures. That's why I always teach my students to build a strong molecular sentence before you even begin getting creative and drawing structures. The way we build a molecular sentence is by gathering clues, we're going to gather as many clothes as possible from the NMR from the I r from the molecular formula, we're gonna put it all together in a very ordered way. We're almost going to basically create, like, a mini essay on this molecule. And then from that sentence, we can then go ahead and propose structures that are actually relevant. Okay, this isn't gonna be easy, guys. This is actually a skill that takes a lot of work. And it's one of the harder things you may have to do this semester. But I promise you that by using this strategy, it's going to cut down on the learning curve big time. Okay, so let's go ahead and just talk about the steps to build a strong molecular sentence. The very first step is to determine the HD, which is a skill that we learned in organic chemistry. One and that I've included in this in this section, so you can review it. Okay, so the HD is just basically going to tell us about double bonds, rains, triple bonds, etcetera. Then we're gonna use the NMR, the IR splitting patterns and integrations. We're gonna look at all of that for major clues now. Specifically, I put all four of these things for a reason. The reason is because we tend to find extremely helpful clues with these four. Um, you know, with these four things. So, for example, NMR. What if I have a chemical shift in my NMR? That's like 9.1. I'm just giving you examples here, but there's a lot of different shifts that we learned. What have you learned? If you saw that you had a NMR shift of 9.1, what would you suspect about that molecule? Well, there's really only one functional group that results in the 9 to range, and that would be an alga hide. So immediately I would be suspecting. Is there an alga hide? Right. So now what if I look at my ir spectrum and there's also a peak there at 17. 10 then would that confirm my suspicion That I haven't Aldo Hide? Or would it deter me? It would confirm it because remember, Aldo hides have a carbon. Oh, peak at 17. 10. So then that would kind of confirm the alga hide suspicion. Right now, what if I look at my splitting patterns on? I noticed that if in my anymore, I actually have a triplet and a quartet present. Well, that's one of splitting patterns I told you guys to memorize, and that's very indicative of an ethyl group. So already I know that I'm looking for alga hides that have some kind of ethel group on them. That's big deal. Okay, now, what if I look at my integration? What kind of information do you get from integration? You get number of hydrogen. Why is that important? Well, what if I have that shift at 9.1 for my NMR, but it actually has an integration of two h. What would that tell me if my integration is to age for a shift of 9.1 That tells me that I actually don't just have one Aldo hide. I actually have to. Aldo hides. The reason is because every Alba hide on Lee has one hydrogen that results in the 9 to 10 range. So if I have to hydrogen, that must mean that I have to. Alba hides. So these the kinds of clues that we gather right away, okay. And you have to get good at learning where to find those clues. Okay, so now we've done that. Now we do something. That's kind of like a clutch prep special. This is something that you're not going to see in your textbook, but sometimes it's helpful. And that's to do something that I call calculating the NMR, the proton NMR peak or the proton NMR signal to carbon ratio. Okay. And basically, this is just a test of symmetry. So what I do is I say that you look at the number of signals that you have, and you put that over the number of carbons that you have. Okay, if that number turns out to be less than one half okay, then that suggests that it's a symmetrical compound. Whereas if that number tends to be above one half, then it's probably gonna be a pretty asymmetrical compound. Okay, um, the logic behind here being, Let's say that you have a molecule that's like C six h 14. Right? And you've got your proton NMR, right starts at zero. It ends at 13 and all you have is one peak. Let's just say you have one peak. Okay, Well, what that's going to suggest to me is that I only have one signal, so that's gonna be the one in my fraction. And I have six carbons. So that's going to tell me that Ah, lot of these hydrogen are exactly the same as each other. Actually, they're all exactly the same if I'm only getting one signal, Okay? The only way that they could all be the same as if the molecules symmetrical. So this must be a pretty symmetrical molecule. If it's giving me ratio, that's are a fraction that's so below one half. It's 16 instead of one half. Does that kind of makes sense? So basically, my fraction is just a measure of how symmetrical is this molecule? Probably, Or how asymmetrical is it? Okay, now, because of the fact that I literally made this up, it says something that I've used for many years. But it's also not you know it's not for sure. It's not like a you know, it's not like a tried and true methods. So what that means is that you can never just rule out of structure because of symmetry. I've had students that say, Oh, but that molecule doesn't look symmetrical, so that can't be it. Don't do that. This is more of a hint than anything else. It should serve as guidance, but it shouldn't serve as your final cut. Okay, for example, symmetry in straight chains can be very difficult to visualize. So I don't want you guys to just go based draw structures just based off of this rule. Just use it as a helping hint more than anything else. Okay, um, also just another point. It tends to be really helpful at the extremes and not very helpful in the middle. So if you take your carbon, you know, if you take your fraction and it happens to be exactly one half, let's say that it happens to be to over four. That's not very useful. To me. Two or four is one half that could really be anything. When this rule becomes really helpful is when I have something either, Like a very, very low number, like 1/10. Let's say that would tell me it's extremely symmetrical or when I have a really, really high number like 8/10. Then that would also tell me it is very asymmetrical. Um, and I would start to think of ways that I could arrange this in a very asymmetrical way. Okay, enough about that rule. The last thing is that you re state at the end after you've gathered all these clues. After you've gathered your symmetry, you re state the number of proton NMR signals needed because you should only be drawing structures that actually have the number of struggle signals needed. So, for example, if you're Proton NMR on Lee has three signals. You should Onley draw structures that could yield three signals in a proton NMR. It's a waste to draw structure that doesn't give that number. Okay, at this point, this is when you get creative. Okay, Unfortunately, this is a word that many of you were scared of. Um, but what I'm trying to do here is take the most creativity out of it as possible because I know that's the hard part is trying to, like, really think about what could it be? Could it be this or that? I'm going to try to give you a system so that when you do get creative, there's not that much to think about. It's literally Maybe you have 23 or four different drawings that are possible, but not more than that. Okay, this is where you draw everything that fits the above criteria. And then finally, once you've drawn all the possible structures that could fit all of those clues that molecular sentence that we built, you finally use a combination of shifts, integrations and splitting to confirm which structure is the right one. Okay, so I know that was a mouthful. What we want to do for this next example is we're finally going to get into structure termination. But I'm not gonna actually give you guys this molecule yet. I just want you guys to learn how to build that strong molecular sentence ahead of time. So basically, we're doing here is I've given you a molecular formula. I have given you data from an I r. And I've given you data from a proton NMR. Okay, these guys. Thes numbers, by the way, are the shifts. So the 2.29 point four you guys should know what? Four h and two HR those integrations, right? You should recognize what the IRS, these air, all major clues. There's a ton of clues going on around here. What I want to do is I'm gonna go ahead and stop the video on. I'm gonna have you guys go step by step and I want you guys to figure out the HD. I want you to figure out every clue possible that you could gather here. I've already given you a lot of hints. I want you to think about symmetry, if that's important. And then finally, I want you to Onley draw structures that have to peaks in a in a proton NMR. And you know, at that point, I'll kind of take over from there. But I just want you guys to build the molecular sentence and then Onley draw possible structures that fit that sentence and have two peaks in the proton NMR. So go ahead and take a stab at it and I'll be right back

Hide transcripts