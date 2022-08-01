the equatorial preference has to do with the fact that one of the two positions remember that there's the actual position and there's the equatorial position. One of them is going to be much more crowded or what we call Torshina Lee strained than the other Now, usually, if you just have hydrogen is in there, it's not a big deal. But if you start adding bulk your groups in there, it's actually gonna affect it. Okay, so let's just look at the different positions. Remember, we have our actual positions. They're going straight up and down with the corners. Remember that we have our equatorial positions going slightly opposite. Are you guys cool with that? So far and now, let's imagine that I put different shapes here. So let's say that I just put a bunch of maybe like green circles on the equatorial positions and let's say that I put like some blue balls. Oh, man, that's just got really weird blue circles on the axial physicians. That sounds like it hurts. So we've got these ones on the positions and I just want to analyze the ones at the top. Let's just say that we look at this blue circle, this blue circle and this blue circle versus this, um, green circle, this screen circle and this green circle. Alright, guys, following so far. In fact, let's go ahead. You don't have to do this, but I'm just gonna erase the other ones, too. You guys don't get distracted, so you can really see what's going on here. See? So that's how clear I want it to be. So basically, we've got our actual positions and our equatorial positions. Which of these do you think is gonna be the most spread out? And then which of them is do you think is gonna be the most take together? And it turns out that it's going to be the blue balls are, like, really close together. Okay, so it's, like, awkward and stuff like, You do not want to be there. All right. On top of that there, like sitting on sticks. It's terrible. So whereas the equatorial positions, they've got all this room to spread out, it's awesome. Look how far apart they are. Okay. In fact, if you want to think about the equatorial position, it kind of looks like it's the equator of the Earth. If this is like a big globe, the equatorial positions would be like on the equator. The actual positions would be like on the North Pole, alright. And the South Pole. So you don't want to be stuck on the South polar North Pole? You wanna be like in paradise, like on an island drinking a corona. Okay, so the actual positions suck. That's what I'm trying to say, Especially when you put large groups there. You do not want to be in the actual position. So what that means is that the ring is always gonna flip in order to accommodate the preference of the largest substantial. So in this case, I have a Turk beauty group, and that's her Beetle group conform. It could be on two different shares. It could be on one chair that has it in the axial position. But any time that you flip a chair, you wind up flipping positions. Okay, so if you flip your chair, you also wind up flipping positions. So now this would become equatorial over here. All right, so it goes from actual equatorial. Which of these do you think is gonna be the most stable? And it turns out that it's gonna be way more stable in the equatorial position. In fact, over 99% off this compound is gonna exist in the equatorial position and less than 1% is going to exist in the actual position. Why? Because the axial is so much more torch innately strained with these h is here. See, they're just bumping into each other, whereas as the equatorial position is way better. Okay. So, as I just said, when chairs flip, remember that axles are always gonna become equatorial and equatorial has become axel. Okay, so any time you flip, you're going to be giving something in the actual position, an opportunity to become equatorial. But you also have to change the shape of the chairs well.

