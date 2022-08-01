Draw the following chair in the most stable conformation.

So what I want you guys to do is look at the following molecule and analyze if it's in the most stable position. In fact, don't even analyze it. I'm ready telling you it's not in its most stable confirmation. Can you tell me why it's not the most stable? Because what I have is this. I have an actual position and I haven't equatorial position. Right? I have two different groups. I have a big group and a small group. Okay, no matter what. If I flip this molecule, I'm always gonna have one equatorial on one axle because the equatorial becomes Axl and the actual becomes equatorial. So no matter what, I have to have one of them in the actual position. Do you agree with me? At least something has to be axle. But right now I have the wrong group in the actual position. I have a big group. Instead, I should have the small group in the actual position. So we want to do is we want to draw a chair flip to accommodate the equatorial preference. What that means is that I want to show that I'm gonna draw the opposite chair and then I'm going to draw the ch two ch three now in the equatorial position. So what that means is that I want to draw a chair that has this corner facing down, so I'm gonna draw it like this. Okay, so now what that means is that this corner, basically, I had these were three carbons away. Or, like, one. And in, if this wasn't my number one thing, this would be too. And this would be three. Well, now I'm gonna make that this is my one. Which means that 23 my three would be over here. Okay, So what that means is that now, this equatorial position that was a metal on the three is now gonna be actual facing down? Why is that? Because remember that the actual position always follows the corner. In this case, the corner is facing down. So I would put it there. Okay. And now, since my number one is here, I would now face this one equatorial, and this would actually be Let me take myself on the screen for a second. This would be a much more stable confirmation. Why? Because of the fact that you're gonna be able to have the larger group, the bigger group in the equatorial position on the smaller group in the in the actual position. All right, so some of you guys might be wondering, Johnny, But how do you know to pick those carbons? So, for example, let me see if I can add myself back. All right, There we go. So some of you guys might be wondering, Johnny, why didn't you go around the other way? Why didn't you say that? Why didn't you say that this was your to And this was your three and then draw the ch three here, and honestly, it doesn't matter. In fact, I'm gonna have an entire section where I'm just going to talk about how those two chairs of the same thing. And it doesn't matter exactly how you draw it as long as you're being consistent. Okay. But just, you know, it would still give me the same thing where the stage three would be axial. The Ethel would be equatorial, and this one's way more stable. All right. And you should be used to drawing. You should get used to drawing chair flips because some professors really want you to be able to do that. All right, so let's go ahead and move onto the next topic

