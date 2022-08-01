Nucleophilic Addition on Ketones and Aldehydes

Now that we understand nuclear Filic edition of carbon eels, I want to focus in on one of the most important nuclear files of all that can react in nuclear filic addition. And that's Organa Metallics. So, guys, I know Organa Metallics, freak. A lot of people out, they look weird. They've got a lot of atoms on them. Their medals. Um, but guys, these were some of the easiest compounds toe work with in terms of pushing arrows because organa metallics are just really strong nuclear files. So we're going to do the same things with them as we would normally do with anything that has a negative charge. Okay, Now, organo metallics do tons of different reactions. So if you want toe thoroughly, review organa metallics. You should go back to that section of your text, I mean, or of clutch videos. I've got plenty of videos on them, but what I'm gonna focus on right now is just really a refresher of what they do to key tones and Alka hide. So remember that we can use the letters R and M to represent any organic metallic because there's always gonna be some kind of our component some kind of alcohol group and some kind of metal. The two that were the most common in this section are green yards. So green yards would be our MGB are I'll be a green eared I'll write it down and organo lithium R l super Easy. And that's an organic Oh, with the, um okay. And guys, these molecules are both extremely similar in how they react, because they both have that ionic bond with extremely strong dipole towards the are okay, because remember that in your periodic table, the further you go towards flooring, the more election negative you get. Well, carbon is actually pretty close to full flooring, whereas thes group one and two medals are some of the least electra negative atoms possible. So they're gonna be it's gonna be a very ionic bond towards the carbon. Okay, so, Ionic, in fact, that we can write thes things ionized. Okay, we can actually write it as m I mean, as are negative. M g b are positive and the same thing for Organa With him, we could write it as our negative. L I positive. Cool. So that being said, these air just both the source of our negative. Okay, When that are negative, Sees the carbon, Neil. We're just gonna do nuclear feel like addition. We're gonna attack the partially the partial positive carbon Move the electrons up. What we're going to get is a tetra hydro intermediate o negative are one are too. But now I have my new our group. I just call it our since that's the one that I just added. And I mean, that's such a huge role. Intermediate would normally stay there, but these air usually followed by a pro nation steps, So I don't know exactly what the pronation step would be, but I'm just gonna put some kind of h a some kind of pro nation would occur and you would get your substituted alcohol. Okay, so you get Ohh. Are one are to and our that we actually add. Okay, so just a reminder. Guys, you should have worked with organo metallic before in this course, but this is you know, in case you forgot, this is really what you need to know. For this section, you need to know how to add an organo metallic taquito and to an alto hide, you're always going to get alcohol product and you're gonna get a new our group attached to that tetra hydro carbon in the middle. So that being said, what do you guys take a look at the molecule below and try to do the whole reaction, Draw the mechanism as well, and then I'll show you guys the answer, so go for it.

