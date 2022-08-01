Organometallic on Aldehyde

All right, So for this reaction, the first thing to do is draw your charges. You have to remember that your C six h five is gonna be negatively charged and your MDBR is gonna be positively charged. So I know this looks strange, but in actuality, what we're really dealing with is we're almost It's almost like having a benzene nuclear vile. We pretty much have a negative charge just on that benzene ring. And then MGB are is hanging out like like like a cat eye on just like a spectator ion. Okay, so we're gonna get our nuclear feeling edition. We're going to attack. And what we're going to get is a tetrahedron Intermediate that Tetra Usual Intermediate will have an O negative. It will have my new benzene ring attached. The fourth group is that there was a hydrogen there, right? There used to be a hydrogen. It's still there. Nothing changed. And usually, guys, if you're stopping at the Tetra Hydro intermediate like, let's say that the second region wasn't there, then many times, the way that you might see in the text or your professor might write it is that the MGB are well actually attached to the Oh, because one is negative and one is positive. So your t I Tetra hydro intermediate A lot of times will just be written like that, but we do have a protein eating agent. In this case, it's NH four cl. This is a very common protein eating agent for green yards and for organ metallics. Now, at first glance, guys, it actually looks really weird because you got N h four c l. It almost looks like nitrogen has five bonds, but that would break nitrogen octet, right? It could only have four bonds. How are five things attached to nitrogen? Well, guys, it's not really like that. What it is is that you've got your nitrogen with your four h is and that nitrogen is gonna have a formal charge because it's unhappy with the number of valence electrons. It has it once five and has four. So then the cl negative will be hanging out associated with the NH four positive, but it's not actually gonna be attached by a bond. Okay, awesome. So this promenading agent guys is going to get rid of the negative charge on the O and give us our eventual alcohol and alcohol. Looks like this with our benzene ring. And you've got your NH three. And I mean, it doesn't really matter. Guys thes other by products are not really of our concern, but you're MGB are really is just hanging out with a positive charge. Okay, Um and you could you could attach it to the C l if you wanted. The cl has a negative, so that would be fine, too. Okay, awesome guys. So that was it for that mechanism. What's been one to the next topic?

