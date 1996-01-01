(•••) FROM THE LITERATURE The following covalent inhibitor blocks function in a protease found in the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus by reacting with a cysteine amino acid residue (shown below) in the active site. Draw the expected complex that forms between the inhibitor and the enzyme active site (J. Med. Chem. 2017, 60, 3212–3216.) [Assume the presence of active site bases if you need them.]





<IMAGE>