Predict the hybridization and molecular geometry

All right. So for this first one, what I noticed is that this oxygen, um, even though it looks like it only has to bond sites, we know that can't be the case because it has to fill it octet. So remember this actually has two lone pairs. Okay, if you didn't draw those in, then you're gonna be super confused. Alright, That has to own pairs. So that means this is gonna be SP three. And it's SP three that has two lone pairs. That means that the name of this is bent. Is that cool? Let's look at this next one. This next one looks like it only has to bond sites. I'm talking about this one right here. It looks like it only has to. But remember, there's a hydrogen there. You have to draw that hydrogen because if not, the octet wouldn't be completed. Now, if this is throwing you off adding stuff like Johnny, how would I know there's a hydrogen? How would I know if there's a lone pair, go back and review what I was talking about with the octet rule and with bond line structures? Because that means that you're having a hard time interpreting. Ah, bond line structure. That means you have to go back and practice. All right, So the bond line structure means there's an h there. So I know that I have three bond sites and there's no lone pairs, So this is just gonna be S p two and it's gonna be tribunal plainer. Cool. Then you have our last one over here. Once again, it looks like it has to bond sites, but we know that can't be the case, because then carbon would be very angry at us. It needs to hydrogen. Okay. How did we know that from using bond line structures? So we have four different groups here. They're all atoms. No, there's no lone pairs, so there's gonna b S p three and it's gonna be Tetra hydro. Easy, right? Once you learn it, it's like second nature. But at the beginning, it could be a little confusing. So now I hope that made sense to you guys, and I want to do some practice problems.

