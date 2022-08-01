General Reaction of Dehydration with POCl3

So it turns out that there's another set of re agents that could also do a dehydration of alcohol. And these regents aren't gonna involve an acid at all. In fact, the reason that we would use this alternative reaction is because some molecules happen to be sensitive to acid, and in the presence of acid, they could decompose. So instead of using that for these, what we're gonna use this phosphor chloride and what fossil chloride looks like is basically p o c. L three. That's we're gonna talk. All right, now. So it turns out that p o c l three in unison with Pyra Dean, which What is that? That's basically just like a benzene ring with a nitrogen on it. Okay? And you don't have to necessarily memorize that right now. I just want you to recognize what it is. So P L C l three and Pyrah Dean are going to do an elimination reaction on alcohol and make a double bond. Okay, so that's all you need to know right now in terms of the general reaction. Now, any time that we're doing an elimination, that does bring up the whole possibility of Zaitsev Hoffman stuff like that. Okay? And it turns out that for these reactions were always gonna favor decisive product. Okay, Okay. Is it saves? Rule still applies. So what that means is the most substituted product is the one that I favor. Okay, So in terms of the general reaction, as long as you just know that those two regions with an alcohol give you a sites have double bond, that's great.

