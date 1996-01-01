(••••) North American termite soldiers, when encountering enemy insects, contract their mandibular muscles, expelling a mixture of chemicals that essentially trap their enemies in a glue-like substance. This weapon, built into the face of the termite, is called the fontanellar gun. It releases a mixture of pinene (62%), myrcene (27%), and limonene (11%).





<IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE>

pinene myrcene limonene

62% 27% 11%





(b) Suggest an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which pinene could be produced from limonene.





<IMAGE> <IMAGE>

limonene pinene