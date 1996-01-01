9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
Problem 8.76b
(••••) North American termite soldiers, when encountering enemy insects, contract their mandibular muscles, expelling a mixture of chemicals that essentially trap their enemies in a glue-like substance. This weapon, built into the face of the termite, is called the fontanellar gun. It releases a mixture of pinene (62%), myrcene (27%), and limonene (11%).
<IMAGE> <IMAGE> <IMAGE>
pinene myrcene limonene
62% 27% 11%
(b) Suggest an acid-catalyzed mechanism by which pinene could be produced from limonene.
<IMAGE> <IMAGE>
limonene pinene
