When a small amount of iodine is added to a mixture of chlorine and methane, it prevents chlorination from occurring.

Therefore, iodine is a free-radical inhibitor for this reaction.





Calculate ΔH° values for the possible reactions of iodine with species present in the chlorination of methane,





and use these values to explain why iodine inhibits the reaction.





(The I―Cl bond-dissociation enthalpy is 211 kJ/mol or 50 kcal/mol.)