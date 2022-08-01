Calculating formal and net charge.

So now that we understand bonding preferences so well, I want to move to a really related topic called formal charges. And formal charges are just based on the entire idea of bonding preferences. So let's go ahead and just jump right into it. Basically, a formal charges assigned whenever there's a difference between the number of Valence electrons and Adam wants toe have and the number of valence electrons it actually has. So remember that the group number is how maney it wants the valence electrons, the sticks and the dots are the it actually has. So all you do to calculate formal charge is you take the group number, whatever that is, that could be Group four, Group five, whatever. And then you subtract the valence electrons, which is just the sticks and the dots. Okay, It's really simple math. A lot of times, you'll just be able to do this on your fingers. All right, actually, all the time. So you take your group number, then you just subtract the sticks and the dots and you're good. All right. That's called the formal charge. The net charge. Let's write that down. The net charge is the term that we give for the sum of all the formal charges. Now, this is an important point because I remember when I was an undergrad. You see it a little bit confused over like, Oh, does the formal charge go on the whole thing? Or is it just one, Adam? No. The formal charges one atom at a time. You're just looking at each Adam and saying, Does this have a formal charge? Does this have a formal charge? The net charges the collection of all of those sums together. Okay, hopefully not too complicated. There's usually not that many formal charges on the molecule.

