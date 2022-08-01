Predict the product of the following reaction.

Alright, guys. So I'm gonna go ahead and draw the mechanism for this, and I am going abbreviate a few steps because this doesn't save draw the whole mechanism. It says predict the products. Okay, so what I'm gonna do is going to kind of simplify stuff so that you guys can get the point. We're not gonna draw every single step. Okay, So in the protect in the protection step, we know that my t b d M s. Wow, man, I'm dyslexic here, okay? T v d m s is going to react with the Ohh. Okay, so I just know that my oh is gonna grab T v d m s and what I'm gonna wind up getting is a protected version of the alcohol that looks like this. Okay, now, if I wanted to draw that whole thing out, I could That just stands for the oxygen attached to the Silla either. Is that cool? Awesome. Okay, so now that I've got that, what does that mean? It's protected now. Nothing can react with the O and the T v d m s on it. So now I can do my actual reaction. Well, do you know what kind of reaction this would be. It would be a reaction of my double bond with HBR. This is gonna be a hydro geology nation. This is the most basic edition reaction. So I go ahead and I grabbed my age Kick out the br What I wind up getting if something looks like this o t b d m s. Wow, I keep doing them first. And now I'm gonna have a carbon cat ion right here. Okay, According to Mark Avnet, college rule. Okay, so now what's gonna happen? Well, actually, this is a carbon cat I in that wants to shift. So you really have to do the whole reaction. We're gonna want to do a shift here. What kind of shift? I hydride shift. Why? Because there's, ah, hydrate in the position that is more stable. Okay, so I go ahead and I do an age shift. I've got an age here. It moves over, and what I wind up getting is O T B Wait D m s with now Carbo Catalan here. Okay, Now that Carvell Catalan is actually stable. So now I can react with the b r negative an attack Okay. What that's going to give me is O T B D m s and my bro. Mean right here. Okay, so now I've got the actual target molecule. I reacted the one with the HPR. I got my alcohol. Hey, lied. But I don't want to end up with O T B D m s. What? What the heck is that? You want to take it off? Okay, so the last step, we use f negative, Remember? F negative is the thing that attacks to attack kick out the oh, and then HCL will protein eat it? Okay, so we wind up getting at the end of this. I don't have a whole lot of them too, right? So I'm gonna try toe try to fit in here. I'm sorry. My head's in the way, too, but what we're gonna wind up doing, I'm gonna I'm gonna draw it up here, Okay? If you guys don't mind, we're going to get is something? Looks like this. Ohh. Metal br like that. Okay, this is our final product because we're regenerating the alcohol, and we reacted with the double bond and we got our halogen. Okay, so this would be the final answer to this question, and it used the method of protection reaction on deep protection. So it's always gonna be kind of the the method that we use. I hope that made sense. Let me know if you have any questions, but if not, let's go ahead and move on.

