10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydration
Problem 18.64e
Hydration of alkynes (via oxymercuration) gives good yields of single compounds only with symmetrical or terminal alkynes. Show what the products would be from hydration of each compound.
(e) 3-methylcyclodecyne
