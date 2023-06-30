Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry10. Addition ReactionsAlkyne Hydroboration
9:56 minutes
Problem 9e
Textbook Question

The hydroboration–oxidation of internal alkynes produces ketones. b. When hydroboration–oxidation is applied to pent-2-yne, two products are obtained. Show why a mixture of products should be expected with any unsymmetrical ­internal alkyne.

Verified Solution
clock
9m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
71
Was this helpful?
2:43m

Watch next

Master Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
02:43
Anti-Markovnikov addition of alcohols to terminal alkynes yields aldehydes
Johnny Betancourt
353
1
10
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.